Rita Okoye

This year’s edition of Face of Beauty Nigeria pageant held without hitches on Sunday, August 16, leading to the crowning of Yetunde Noibi as the new queen.

The University of Lagos graduate of Mass Communication in this interview shares her experience during the pageant organised by Mrs. Patra Idehen. She also reveals how she’ll handle her male admirers as a beauty queen and only child of her parents.

How was your growing up, can you recall any fond memories?

I had my primary education at Holy Trinity School and proceeded to Methodist Girls’ High School, Yaba, Lagos for my secondary education. I am the only child of my parents. I am a face model and very passionate about beauty. Growing up, my dad was very strict, a disciplinarian; but he has loosened up now. So, going out to neighbours’ house or my friends’ place was not allowed. My fondest memory growing up would be weekends, staying up all night with my dad to watch movies. I remember we had a movie marathon one day from 10:00p.m on Friday to 5:00a.m on Saturday.

What motivated you to partake in the Face of Beauty Nigeria pageant?

I was motivated for various reasons, but the most important reason was to prove to myself that everything is attainable if I’m dedicated and work hard for it. If something does not challenge you, it would not change you. The second reason was the platform the pageant provided. Aside being the best online beauty pageant in Nigeria, the Face of Beauty Nigeria was the best platform on which I could project myself to the world. The pageant goes all out in the promotion of its queens.

What was your family’s initial reaction to it?

Oh, they were supportive, extremely supportive.

What do you think gave you an edge over others?

I had a strategy for each day of the competition. Also, I had a strong team, including my agency and genuine supporters who went all out for my success.

What was the whole experience like?

Honestly, it involved a lot of hard work, and self-motivation too. There were times, I honestly gave up, but my support system kept encouraging me. Winning the Face of Beauty Nigeria pageant was the best reward for hard work, not just for me, but also for everyone who made it possible.

How has winning the pageant changed your life?

It has its merits and demerits, but the good ones surpass the bad ones; I have had more exposure. I got an ambassadorial deal. I have been able to inspire people. Honestly, being a beauty queen comes with this unexplainable grace. Now, I believe anything can be achieved with the right mindset, and with people who genuinely want to see you progress.

If you hadn’t won, what would you have done?

Life goes on. I’ll be back to face modeling, which I love doing.

What are the projects you plan to embark on as a new queen?

Myself and other queens would work hand in hand to promote and encourage the true essence of beauty. We will organise an online class on this topic.

What legacy do you intend leaving behind for the next queen?

I don’t want to be just a girl who won a beauty pageant. Next year, I want to set the bar higher for the next queen. I want to utilize every opportunity given to me.

These days, ladies prefer cosmetic surgery to natural beauty, what’s your take on that?

I am actually indifferent. Beauty and what is beautiful have different meanings to a whole lot of people. For me, it is ‘do whatever makes you genuinely happy’. Your personal happiness comes first before people’s opinions.

Now a beauty queen, how would you deal with male admirers out there?

I’ll set boundaries.

Looking back, do you have any regrets?

None at all, I am very proud of how far I have come as a person.

With your experience, how would you advise young ladies out there about life?

I take my life one step at a time; you should too. It’s absolutely of no use worrying about situations you cannot change; it would only make you anxious. Do what makes you happy; that way, your job does not look like a job, it becomes a hobby.