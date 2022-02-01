From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former governor of Benue State, George Akume, has denied claims that he’s having a running battle with any anti-graft agency in the country.

Akume who served as governor of Benue State between 1999-2007, is the current minister of Special Duties. He’s also a frontline aspirant for the position of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Reacting to a media report, Simon Shango, chairman of Senator George Akume Contact Committee, said: “The fact of the matter remains that, Senator George Akume has no running battle with any anti-corruption agency. As you are well aware, Senator George Akume served two terms (eight years) as elected Governor of Benue State, three terms (12 years) as Senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District, during which he served as Senate Minority Leader.

“Since the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator George Akume ha s been the Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, a position for which he was screened and cleared by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, before assuming office.

“Over the span of more than 23 years, Senator George Akume has NEVER been invited for questioning by any corruption agency. In any case, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria allows even an accused person to be presumed innocent until found guilty, how much more of Senator George Akume who has not even been accused of any offense.

“We are aware that since our Principal started the race for National Chairmanship of APC, everything has been done by his opponents to find faults with him, but to no avail. This is because it has become very clear that Senator George Akume is the candidate to beat in the race for the National Chairmanship of our great party, APC.

“If elected the next National Chairman of APC, Senator George Akume commits to respecting the Nigerian and APC Constitutions as well as all Party Organs and Officials. Senator George Akume is very passionate about taking the APC to the next sustainable level of progress.”