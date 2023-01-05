From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has debunked the claim that he has dumped his party,the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

The rumour went wild after Okorocha was sighted at the funeral ceremony of the mother of the lawmaker representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru west federal constituency, Kingsley Uju recently at Egbema.

Uju who is presently the candidate of the PDP for Ohaji/Egbema ,Oguta and Oru west was a former alley to Okorocha who also served in various positions in his government before defecting to PDP to pursue his career.

Okorocha who debunk the speculations in a statement he released through his special adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo said “To add flesh to the false story, those behind it also attached some photographs, with Senator Okorocha and a Chieftain of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Emeka lhedioha and others, being in the pictures .

“We are at ease, to say that, Okorocha has not joined the PDP. He is still a member of the APC. Burial ceremony could not have become political declaration rally.

“Uju was Okorocha’s front-row appointee. He served Okorocha and his government in various capacities, including being the Deputy Chief of staff and was his anchor man in the oil producing areas of the State ” He said.