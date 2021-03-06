From TONY JOHN Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said despite attempts by agents of the Federal Government to cripple his administration from the onset, he has not disappointed Rivers people and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the governance of the state.

Governor Wike said he could walk around the entire state today, without security because his administration and the PDP have fulfilled their promises to transform the state for the benefit of all.

He made the assertion at the inauguration of the ultramodern Government House Clinic and Administrative Building in Port Harcourt.

Wike said: “I have not disappointed the people of Rivers State and I have not disappointed the party that gave me the privilege to contribute my own quarter to the development of the state. But for politics, I don’t think there will be need for any Rivers man or woman to think of any other party.”

The state governor explained that immediately he took over the realm of power in 2015, the Federal Government tried unsuccessfully to cripple his administration.

He recalled that the tribunal and the appellate court nullified his election, noting that the Supreme Court later reaffirmed him winner of the 2015 governorship election.

He also narrated how National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections were also nullified and fresh election ordered, but fortunately, the PDP still emerged victorious.

Governor Wike said when the state was faced with serious security challenge, he appealed to the Federal Government to deploy Special Forces to checkmate the activities of the criminals. He said his entreaty was deliberately ignored.