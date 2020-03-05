Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has refuted insinuations that he is nursing ambition to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Kolawole who made the refutal while addressing his statutory aides on Thursday in Lokoja, said it was against insinuations that he was supporting some local government councils chairmanship aspirants in view of 2023.

He stated that he had not shown any sign of aspiration to coveted seat to any one and had never given it a thought.

“I have just spent eight months out of 48 months mandate given to me by the good people of Kabba-Bunu State Constituency, how come some are talking of 2023 that is basically in the hands of God.

“For me, I have not discussed 2023 aspirations with anyone, neither have I signified any intention, it is only God that determines the future. I only pray that God should give me a successful tenure,” he said.

Kolawole charged the statutory aides to be loyal and guard against idle words, indiscipline, indolence, laziness and misinformation stressing that loyalty to the present administration was the key.

He urged the appointees with ambitions to aspire for positions in the upcoming local government elections to go about it with decorum saying that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had not issued any directives.

The Speaker commended Gov. Yahaya Bello and the new direction administration for the cordial working relationship between the executive and legislative arms saying that the relationship had been further strengthened by the governor. (NAN)