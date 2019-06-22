John Mikel Obi has revealed that his preference for eating popular Nigerian food called ‘eba’ has dropped in the last six years.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who is leading the Super Eagles to AFCON 2019 in Egypt, was asked if he prefers eba to Chinese food, and his response was surprising.

“To be honest, I don’t eat eba as much. I think for the last five or six years, I eat more Chinese food than eba.”

Mikel was also asked who he prefers between Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, having played against both stars in his career.

He said: “It is Messi all day. For me, he is from a different planet. I am grateful to have played with him and against him so many times, right from our days at the U-20 level.”