From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Former governor of Old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, has said he did not possess the power to endorse any governorship candidate in Enugu State ahead of the 2023 general election.

The elder statesman, who made this known at a press conference in Enugu yesterday, said only Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has the power to choose who will succeed him.

“Only the serving governor has power to endorse someone who will replace him. I have not endorsed anyone. I cannot in my wisdom as an elder statesman endorse someone when I am not the governor.

“I read with utter dismay, the wicked misrepresentation of my private visit to Chinyeaka Oha’s residence in Enugu. A visit I made on the invitation of Chinyeaka for me to come and bless his newly built mansion in GRA Enugu.

“When I got his invitation, I declined and told the people he sent that I had other engagements during this period. But when I was reminded that I did not attend his mother’s funeral and the reception organised by the Awkunanaw community for his retirement, I accepted.

“Before accepting his invitation, I gave him a condition that it must be a private visit and I made it absolutely clear that I was not coming to discuss his governorship ambition. Chinyeaka accepted and assured me he was going to keep to my agreement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I prayed with the kolanut he offered, that God should bless his home and he and his family will live peacefully in their new home in good health. I then added that power belongs to God, and whoever God decides to give power to, no man can stop it and l am not God.

“But for me to read some publications saying I went to endorse Chinyeaka or that my prayers centred on his political ambition is mischievous and a betrayal of our mutual agreement of the condition for my visit,” he said.

He, however, said he supports the idea that Nkanu East Local Government Area should produce the next governor on the basis of equity and justice.

“My position on Nkanu East has not changed, and my visit to Chinyeaka’s new home has nothing to do with my support for Nkanu East. I am using this opportunity to reaffirm my support for Nkanu East to produce the next governo.

“Like I said, God is the ultimate decision maker, so my prayer is for God of justice and equity to see us through this process,” he said.