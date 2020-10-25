Tony Ogaga

Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan aka Bigg Joo, 35, is inspiring other up and coming models in Europe to achieve their dreams.

Bigg Joo, who developed a strong passion for fashion and photography from childhood, has worked with many professional photographers. Owing to his work in the men’s fashion industry, he is an ambassador to some brands.

According to Bigg Joo, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a great toll on his career. Hear him: “COVID-19 affected everybody including me. There was strict social distancing between February and May hence I couldn’t work with partners, but I was doing shootings alone with the help of my camera.”

Some models are shy to undress in front of others, has he ever felt that way? His response: “I only experienced that in the first few collaboration shootings I had with female models, especially when it was about looking at each other in the eyes and posing. It was quite hard and funny but I got used to it.”

On his experience with racial discrimination working as a model in Europe, Bigg Joo said, “Most of the projects I have done came directly from white photographers and agents. I have never had any shooting with a black photographer or agent. So, such things might exist but I have not experienced it. Modeling has nothing to do with nationality, colour or race. As long as you have the qualities needed on the job, you are accepted. All the people I work with know I am from Nigeria, but it has nothing to do with my working with them. However, I have not done any official modeling stuff in Nigeria yet and I am looking forward to that.”