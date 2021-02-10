Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said he has not left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), denying statements credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he has decamped to the party.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle Femi @realFFK, said: “Though, we have had meetings across party lines and we are in a season of political consultations, I have not left the PDP.”

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, had, in video earlier at a public function, announced the defection of the former aviation minister from the PDP to the APC.