Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has denied reacting to an invitation by the EFCC as being circulated on different media platforms.

A statement by his media office and signed by Valentine Obienyem, quoted the former governor as requesting the EFCC to make its investigations public, among other out-of-character remarks.

Obi said he was yet to receive the letter from EFCC, which he read on social media like others.

“From what is circulating, the letter appears to have been sent to an office he is no longer part of and is yet to reach him.”

Obi said being a law abiding Nigerian, he will honour all legitimate invitations from government agencies at all times.

