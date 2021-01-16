Hajia Hauwa, wife of the embattled Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Adam Nuru has denied reports that she has moved out of her husband’s house.

There have been reports on some online platforms suggesting that Mrs Hauwa Adam Nuru had packed out of her husband’s home and preparatory to filing for a divorce following the paternity scandal involving Mr Adam Nuru and a former staff of FCMB, Mrs Moyo Thomas, who two kids were allegedly fathered by Nuru while she was married to Mr Tunde Thomas who died last December due to alleged heartbreak. Moyo has however denied the allegation while the Board of FCMB has launched an investigation into the matter. As a result, Nuru has to step down and embarked on leave to pave the way for unhindered probe.

While keeping mum on the scandal, Mrs Hauwa Nuru in a statement released on Friday said, “Following several calls from well-meaning family members and friends over a malicious publication and deliberate falsehood that I have packed out of my matrimonial home, I want to clarify for the avoidance of doubt that I am still very much with my husband. This fake news was published by an online newspaper in a calculated attempt to further demonise my beloved husband and a loving father.

“Let me reiterate that at no time did I contemplate leaving my matrimonial home or filing for divorce as no grounds exist for such. I really have no idea where this is coming from. While I owe a debt of gratitude to all those who have genuinely expressed concern about the fabricated story of moving out of my matrimonial home, let me appeal to the media to abide by the ethics of their profession and avoid the pitfall of rumour mongering and sensational reporting. There is no truth to the tale whatsoever. I will not be responding to any further comments made by persons who obviously have an agenda whatever it may be.”