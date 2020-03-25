Moshood Adebayo

Despite the stringent measures introduced, Lagos Government, yesterday, said the state was not on lockdown.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, described as erroneous the rumour that Governor Babajide Sanw-Olu had ordered the lockdown of the state.

“The impression created by such reports is erroneous; Lagos is not on lockdown despite the stringent measures introduced by the government,” he said.

Omotoso added that Sanwo-Olu, in his capacity as the incident commander, only urged private sector establishments to introduce measures that will support the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.