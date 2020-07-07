Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi has said that he was not aware that the House of Assembly has commenced impeachment process against him.

He said he has not received any notice of impeachment from the House of Assembly.

But the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun said the House had already directed the clerk of the House to serve the Deputy Governor impeachment notice.

However, Akayi said any impeachment move against him will be illegal exercise as he had already instituted a case against the House of Assembly on the matter.

He said he is yet to receive any notice from the state lawmakers and neither has any of his staff or aide received any such notice.

Ajayi however noted that he is unruffled by the political situation surrounding his office and his recent political movement to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Deputy Governor insisted that the impeachment process against him remains a rumour since he has not been officially served.