Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has said he is not aware the House of Assembly has commenced impeachment process against him.

He said he has not received any notice of impeachment from the Assembly.

But Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun said the House had already directed the clerk to serve the deputy governor impeachment notice.

However, Ajayi said any impeachment move against him will be illegal as he had already instituted a case against the Assembly on the matter.

He said he is yet to receive any notice from the lawmakers and neither has any of his staff or aide received any such notice.

Ajayi said he is unruffled by the political situation surrounding his office and his recent movement to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The deputy governor insisted that the impeachment process against him remains a rumour since he has not been officially served.