Mr Chris Nehikhare, Publicity Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo, says he has not resigned his position in the party.

Nehikhare in a statement on Sunday in Benin said that in the last 24 hours, there had been a “diabolical” post on social media suggesting that he had resigned.

He stated that the information was a lie and the figment of the imagination of the desperados managing a lame campaign that had run out of ideas and decided to take the simple way out.

“I have said it repeatedly that governance is a serious business. My convenant with Edo people is to help enthrone a governor that is transparent, financially prudent and puts Edo people first.

“I remain in PDP filled with men and women with integrity and compassion for Edo people. I remain in PDP that is enjoying unprecedented support from Edo people and Nigerians.

“I remain in PDP to help Gov. Godwin Obaseki continue with his excellent job,” he stated.

He noted that for PDP, its Edo first and resetting Edo for a better tomorrow. (NAN)