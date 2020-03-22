The wife of Manchester United star, Odion Ighalo has insisted she is still “traditionally and above all legally married” to the striker amid reports they have split.

“To those of you panicking…Jude and I are still traditionally and above all legally married,” Sonia Ighalo posted on Instagram

“No leave, no transfer.” (Accompanied by a photo of a locked padlock)

The news out was that the couple is no longer together because Sonia had been disrespectful to her husband’s family.

It was alleged that she did not get on with Ighalo’s sister, Mary, who died last year in Canada and often rowed with the striker’s younger brother when he visited them.

Sonia had been up in arms against her in-laws meddling in her marital affairs.

Ighalo met and fell in love with his young wife in Italy more than 11 years ago and they have children.