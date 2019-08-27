The Chief Executive Officer of Sri Worlds of Inspirational and Transformational Entertainment, Mr. Babatunde George says he will continue to promote skill acquisition among youth and also support the education of students as a means to better their lives.

The entrepreneur pledged to assist youth to acquire relevant skills and expect them to use it to develop their potentials and the society at large.

He acknowledged the important roles youth can play in the development of a nation and also stressed the need to support them to achieve their potentials.

George, who is currently working on a project in the South West, where vision board will be given to students to transform their minds.

According to him, the essence of the vision board is to help students have a sense of belonging and with the aid of the educational tool, they can stick, pin and design their future.

He explained that his target audience are secondary school students in public schools but wished he could start the project with pupils in primary schools and that for reasons beyond his control, he couldn’t.

“My focus is on public schools because it is an avenue to give back to the society. I have done it before and will continue to do it. I also discovered that some teachers were uncomfortable with the project because they don’t have the opportunity to experience it.

“When a child is growing up, they try to find their potentials and that is why they explore so many things. Unfortunately, some parents don’t like it. They will kick against it and detect what they want their child to be,’’ he opined.

On how he funds the education projects, George said the vision board and youth skill development are financed from his personal business.

“This is Nigeria and you have to do many things for free in order to achieve your desired goals.’’

“Maybe, someday in future, the government will see the importance of what I am doing and will collaborate and sponsor the initiative.

“In the previous administration in the South West, I organised an education initiative in Ibadan and 13 secondary schools participated. I was able to do a lot with the students but when it comes to funding, I handled the project alone,’’ he stated.

He revealed that one of the challenges that he faced was the nonchalant attitude of principals and teachers towards the project.