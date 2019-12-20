Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said he has received a letter from 35 civil society organisations calling for the immediate dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, for disobedience to constituted authority.

In a statement, yesterday, his media aide said the CSOs were concerned that Sanusi is making efforts to create a state within a state.

He did not list the 35 CSOs but said their request was signed by Ibrahim Ali, chairman of the coalition.

The statement did not indicate if the governor would commence the process to dethrone Sanusi and when that would be done.

The letter entitled “Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019 : Demand Letter” states clearly that, “The coalition of 35 Civil Society Groups under the above mentioned group (UMBRELLA OF KANO CONCERNED CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS) are curiously studying the unfolding events in the running of Kano State affairs especially in recent time, as it relates to the lingering face-off between the Government of Kano State on one hand and the Emir of Kano on the other hand.”

Reminding specifically that, matters that arose from the aftermath of Kano State High Court decision nullifying the Kano State Emirate Council Law, that was enacted by the State House of Assembly, which eventually paved way for the enactment of another Law, creating additional four First Class Emirates, which also empowers the Governor to take disciplinary measures against any erring emir, “…should be effected,” according to the letter.

The letter lamented that, even the “…second litigation was initiated by the so-called Kano State Elders who indulged their group in their understanding that, the Law was aimed at distorting 1000 years of heritage or thereafter of Kano.”

After narrating all the disagreed areas in the letter, the group demands that, “That the action of the Emir of Kano Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II of continued undermining the constituted authority of the government of Kano State and its organs, is not only unconstitutional, but is an effort to create a state within a state. Which no responsible leadership will tolerate and allow to remain unabated.”

After dismissing the “Kano Elders” claim in making reference to “1000 years of heritage” the group deems it to say that, that position was diversionary and only an attempt to derail from the reality…that the so-called elders making reference to 1000 years old heritage are completely derailing from the reality.”