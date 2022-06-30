From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former Chief of Staff (CoS) to ex-governor Theodore Orji of Abia State and governorship candidate of the Action People’s Party (APP), Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, has said he has solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the state.

He stated this at the party’s state secretariat in Umuahia while receiving thousands of members of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) who collapsed their structure into the APP.

Kalu said the party was open to all manner of people of goodwill desirous to reposition the state and move it forward.

“Amongst those gunning for the governorship position of the state, I am the most experienced. I was Chief of Staff to the governor for three years and by virtue of that experience, I have the solution to Abia problems and I am going to solve them if I become the governor of the state come 2023.

“I will bring back free education in the state; we will give our children hope again. Workers will receive their salary at the end of every month and pensioners will receive their pensions promptly,” he said.

He enjoined those who decamped to APP to go all out and mobilise Abians to embrace the new party which he said has come to liberate the state.

Leader of the former PRP members who collapsed their structure into APP, Pastor Kensmart Ubani, said they decided to pitch tent with APP because of the integrity of its governorship candidate.

WATCH VIDEO: DO YOU SEE CORRUPTION ... To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video WATCH VIDEO: DO YOU SEE CORRUPTION AS A BIG PROBLEM IN NIGERIA?

“We came to pledge our allegiance to Mascot Kalu because of his leadership qualities. The governorship candidate of APP we believe will take Abia to the promised land. We are going to give you all the necessary support needed for you to become the next governor of Abia State”.

Ubani said he was optimistic that Kalu was going to surpass his elder brother, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu’s achievements as governor, if elected.

Receiving the new entrants, state chairman of APP, Sylvanus Nwaji said the party, if it comes to power, would change the narratives in the state.

He called on all Abians to join hands in ensuring that Mascot Kalu becomes the next governor of Abia State.