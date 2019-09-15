Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that he had survived nine litigations, including a tribunal, since he emerged as the state’s governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abiodun, apparently making reference to his victory at the governorship election petition tribunal, made this known on Sunday in Abeokuta while fielding questions from newsmen on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Second Plenary of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, declaring “I have gone through probably one of the most turbulent periods any governor could have gone through.”

The Governor, who said he monitored the tribunal judgement on Saturday from Burkina Faso, described his victory as a “divine mandate,” declaring “the victory is for Ogun people.”

Abiodun commended the judiciary for doing a thorough job by ratifying the mandate freely given to him by the Ogun State people and thanked his party for standing by him throughout the period of the tribunal.

“I have gone through probably one of the most turbulent periods any governor could have gone through. I went through several pre-election cases, about eight or nine and also this tribunal,” he said.

“My first reaction was to give glory to Almighty God. And to say that this is further affirmation that indeed with God, nothing shall be impossible. This victory is for Ogun State people who have entrusted me with this mandate. It has been contested in so many courts.

“God has continued to remain God; this mandate is a divine mandate and I believe that is obvious to all. This is a decision of the people of Ogun State and that was further ratified by the tribunal on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, I was away in Burkina Faso, but, I was being informed about what was going on back home and I was told it was a detailed judgment.

“I am thankful to the judiciary, the Ogun people and my team of lawyers who are very learned and I am thankful to my party that has stood by me during this period. They are very disciplined, very resilient, supportive and I could not have opted to be in another party apart from APC.

“It is not because I am the best in the state or I am special; God has just given me the assignment to lead Ogun State at this point in time. I have pledged I will do so with all God has given me,” Abiodun stated.