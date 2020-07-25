By Bunmi Ogunyale

For both national teams and clubs, former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Abiodun Baruwa was flamboyant and superlative in goal. In his heyday, he made incredible saves that made him the fans’ toast, particularly, when he starred for the Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan, in the 90s.

Baruwa, who is fondly referred to as Omo Alhaja, in this interview, revealed the secret behind his exploits, his pains while playing for Nigeria and his dream to coach the national team, someday. Excerpt

How has it been since your retirement from active football?

I’m doing great in United Kingdom with my family. We are all here and everything is fine.

I have been in London for the past 16 years and I have established my company called BRW Sports management. The company is about seven years now. Our main task is to scout for talented players in Africa, including Nigeria.

I have also obtained the Level One and Two certificates as goalkeepers’ coach from the English FA and another certificate as an outfield coach. At the moment, I’m planning to return to Nigeria to coach any of our national teams or any club.

For the purpose of the younger ones, can you let us into some of the teams you played for during your football career?

Yeah! I’m a former national Under 23 and Super Eagles’ goalkeeper; I was also in goal for the defunct National Bank of Lagos, Kano Pillars FC, Shooting Stars of Ibadan, Stationery Stores of Lagos and Iwuanyanwu Nationale (now Heartland FC of Owerri).

We learnt you were once a cab driver in the UK?

(Laughs) Well, I’m not surprised at how people peddle all sorts of rumours. For me, I don’t think there is anything wrong with cab business, so long you cater for yourself and the family. But I was never a cab driver.

What efforts have you made to actualise your dream of coaching any of the national teams?

Thank you for the question. I spoke with the Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, about my intent to coach any of the national teams.

We had a brief telephone conversation. I also sent him my resume along with my photographs while I was in the national team for him to remember me.

So, If I’m given an opportunity, I would prefer to coach or be part of the Under 23 or Super Eagles’ technical crew.

So, what was the NFF president’s response?

For me, his response was not encouraging. On the day I spoke with him, he said he was in a haste for a meeting and that I should call him back. Since then, he hasn’t picked my calls. I opted to send him messages on WhatsApp and he still didn’t reply to all the messages I sent him for about a year now. I hope, someday, he will consider me and give me audience.

Can you cope with the working conditions in Nigerian clubs as a coach?

I strongly believe we must have sorted all the conditions before I leave my family here in London to come coach in Nigeria. So, the contract will be duly signed and everything must be done professionally and that’s the only option for me to coach any club in Nigeria.

Is it true you failed to make two major tournaments with the national U23 team and the Super Eagles because you were hypnotized?

(Laughs) It’s funny though, but I believe there is only one God. He’s there protecting all of us. I don’t know about being hypnotised. I believe in God and He’s protecting me and my family.

As for the Atlanta ’96 Olympics miss, I was the number one goalkeeper, but took ill when we got to Florida in the United States of America. I had fever and I couldn’t train for two days. And when I started training, the coach, Bonfere Jo, was surprised about my recovery and he invited me to his room for a discussion. He told he had sent the final team list to the Olympic body and that the doctors told him I would not be ready for the competition.

I felt gutted, but there was nothing I could do about it. I had to move on, but I’m glad we got the gold.

Would you ascribe your error against Yugoslavia on the eve of the 1998 World Cup as the beginning of your downfall?

(Laughs) My life is strange, and I also think about it. I recently realised that that game was one of my best games, but that singular mistake messed up the entire thing I did on the night.

I got banished and everyone made me feel bad. The then NFA Chairman came to the dressing room and called me all sorts of unprintable names.

But we have all forgotten that most great goalkeepers have done worst things in goal. In my own case, I was crucified for the error. It really hurt me but I have since moved on.

You were a renowned penalty kick stopper for 3SC of Ibadan. Can you tell us the secret of your exploits in goal?

Yeah, I actually perfected the act of saving spot kicks while I was growing up in Lagos Island. At that time, we usually went to the field to play penalties and we could be there all day. I believe it became part of me having practiced it severally.

You’ll sometimes feign or make the kick taker feel you are diving to right side, but you have made up your mind to go to the left. So, that is the simple technique I was applying at the time, and it helped me a lot when I turned professional in the game.

Were you at any point an outfield player?

I used to played as a left back while in school, but my teammates wanted me in goal. So, I took up the challenge and since then I have been a goalkeeper.

So, what was competition for shirts like at both clubs and national teams?

I actually had serious battle with Adeniyi Shobande at National Bank FC, then with Ike Shorunmu at Stationery Stores, Tanko Abdullahi, a Ghanian, at Iwuanyanwu Nationale.

The competition for shirts became tense with Shorunmu because we both played together in two teams and the national team. Though I deputised for him on many occasions, but I was always looking for an opportunity to be in goal and also prove myself.

Later Dosu Joseph came into the picture when we were at the national Under 23 team. We all fought hard and gave the country our best. My story won’t be complete without mentioning these great guys. I thank them for pushing me and bringing out the best in me.

Do you think the Super Eagles have what it takes to win the next edition of the Nations Cup?

We are the best in Africa. We will always be the best in Africa in football, but that doesn’t win you the trophy. We work hard from the qualifiers to the main tournament. You don’t go there believing you are going to win the competition. You go there believing you are going to fight, in order to win it.