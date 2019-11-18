Moses Akaigwe

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has described the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd (IVM} as an auto plant that is showcasing the targeted benefits of the National Automotive Industrial Development Plan (NAIDP) and the Automotive Policy.

Aliyu made this remark while reacting to the commissioning of the Nnewi auto plant’s automated bus manufacturing line on Thursday, November 14.

Speaking to the Daily Sun on the latest development at the plant, the NADDC said the council was excited by the progress being made by the auto maker and the level of patronage from government.

“Innoson Motors is an incredible indigenous automotive manufacturing company doing remarkable work and showcasing the continued success of belief in the Nigerian dream. The National Automotive Design and Development Council has always been solidly behind the company, and we are very happy that it has achieved this milestone in its IVM bus production plant by installing this high capacity automated production line.

“This exemplifies the continued success of the National Automotive Industrial Development Plan (NAIDP) and the Automotive Policy: boosting local automotive production and creating jobs. We are very excited with the level of patronage the company is getting from the Federal Government and a number of state governments.”