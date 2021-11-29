By Moses Akaigwe

This year’s Auto Awards organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) will have leading auto brands, automotive firms and outstanding personalities in Nigeria’s automotive sector, in attendance.

A statement by the organisers indicates that the event will hold on Wednesday, December 1, at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where the winners in the various categories will be declared and prizes presented.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

At the event, the Chairman of the Elizade Group and the brain behind Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Micheal Ade.Ojo, will be honoured as the ‘Pillar Of Nigeria Auto industry,’ because of his contributions in the country’s automotive industry in the past 50 years.

Nigeria’s first and only indigenous automaker, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd {IVM}, Nnewi, will be honoured as Auto Manufacturer of the Year (Local Content) in recognition of its immense contribution to the development of the local auto industry and allied automotive component makers.

Special guests of the day will be the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, and the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi.

Among the new entrants in this year’s awards are Jet Systems listed in the Electric Bus Promoter of the Year category; and OMAA, nominated in the Gas-Powered Vehicle Promoter of the Year category.

Both buses are suitable for commercial operations as well as other applications. The two brands are coming at a time when Nigeria is focusing and encouraging the shift from fossil fuel to electric and gas, respectively.

Geely Coolray, a breath-taking SUV assembled and marketed in Nigeria by Mikano International Limited, is also in the running for an award.

According to the organising committee of the event headed by Theodore Opara, the race for Car-of-The-Year (COTY) is by the trio of Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Creta and Kia Rio.

The Suzuki brand, marketed by CFAO, is listed in the strongest comeback brand category, while PAN Nigeria has been nominated for the Most Resilient Auto Company of the Year.

In his remarks, the Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said all vehicles nominated in the various categories represent exceptional values and designs.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .