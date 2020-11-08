Former president of Ivorian Football Federation (FIF), Jacques Anouma, has decided to seek election as president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in March 2021, sports sources indicated in Dakar, Senegal.

He has already obtained the support and sponsorship of his national federation, as required by the eligibility requirements, said the sources.

The Ivorian Football Federation president, Sidy Diallo, confirmed the information in a statement issued on Saturday.

“Before I embark on such a competition, I must be sure I have my destiny in hand,” said Mr Anouma, a few weeks ago. If he took the step, it is certainly because he has met all the conditions.

His candidacy comes a few days after the incumbent Ahmad Ahmad of Malagasy claimed to have “the support of 46 federations” out of the 54 affiliated to CAF.

Ahmad has been CAF president since March 16, 2017.

Other candidates for the post are Tunisians Wadie el Jory and Tarek Bouchamaoui, Moroccan Fouzi Lekjaa, Nigerian Amaju Pinnick and Egyptian Hani Abo Rida.

The deadline for the submission of applications for the post is November 12, 2020, and approved list will be unveiled by CAF on January 11. (PANA/NAN)