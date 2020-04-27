The former Olympic Marseille star could not get any vote out of the 14 members in the Association, 11 voted for his rival, League President, Sory Diabate, while three members were absent.

The third candidate, the current Vice President, Idriss Diallo also got no votes from the ex-players. The result of the elec- tion, which was done via video conferencing, had reportedly sparked a massive debate in the Ivory Coast. Drogba had been the massive favourite going into the polls, particularly after experienced admin- istrator, Eugene Diomande withdrew from the race and publicly backed the former Ivorian captain.