Zika Bobby

Attempt by some people to set up a splinter group of Ohanaeze has continued to attract condemnation among Igbo extractions even as the Igbo World Assembly (IWA) warned that splintering Ohanaeze for political expediency is bad for Igbo unity.

Insisting on unified Ohanaeze leadership, led by Nnia Nwodo, the diaspora group, in a communiqué, jointly signed by its Chairman, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Vice Chairman, Christian Onuorah and Secretary General, Oliver Nwankwor, urged those behind the plot to desist from setting up another group of Ohanaeze.

“We recognise that an Igbo speaking governor may hold a personal perspective and that is his or her prerogative, but the general consensus of Ohanaeze Ndigbo remains that Nwodo, the current president general, is the only authentic mouthpiece of Ndigbo.

“This type of interference on the legitimate leadership of Ohanaeze must be condemned by all. IWA believes the new group was being used by some politicians to cause disaffection in Igboland. Nwodo is competently leading an active, hardworking and viable Ohanaeze Ndigbo organisation,” IWA said in the communiqué.

IWA warned that any attempt to register another group with the same name is abhorrent to Ndigbo, adding that those involved in the confusion should be sanctioned by the traditional rulers’ council of Anambra and Igboland.