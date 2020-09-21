Zika Bobby, Lagos & Magnus Eze, Enugu

Igbo World Assembly (IWA) has urged Ndigbo to work meticulously and ensure the emergence of a credible and virile leadership after the tenure of the expiration of the tenure of the current Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Chief Nnia Nwodo. .

The next President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo would be picked from Imo State in an election slated for January 2021.

IWA also called for the release of the timetable for the election and the meeting of the Imeobi to give direction regarding the election to enable those in the diasporas plan their participation in the election. A statement by IWA Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anikwenze, Secretary General, Chief Oliver Nwankwor and Vice Chairman, Chief Christian Onuorah said any aspirant to the post should be a credible, incorruptible and one that understood the enormous weight the position of President General of Ohaneze carried for Ndigbo.

Aware that Ndigbo were at a critical crossroad now, IWA therefore, prescribed that the next Ohanaeze leadership must “be free from partisan politics (zero politics). No political sponsorship should be allowed in choosing our Ohanaeze leader.”

“The next President General of Ohanaeze Ndiigbo must make true consolidation of the governance of all the Igbo speaking states under Ohanaeze Ndiigbo an agenda item for his executive council. A person coming from the rank and file of Ohanaeze Ndiigbo institution will promote continuity and stability of the organization.

“A person should have served at various capacities and grassroots levels so as to understand the workings of Ohanaeze Ndiigbo structure. This will be helpful. The person must be known and have the experience of good working relationship with other regional powers, such as Afenifere, Ijaw Movement, Middle Belt Mandate and the Arewa.

“The person must be an Igbo person to the core with good understanding of Igbo culture, fearless and must be ready to promote, defend, pursue and deliver Igbo agenda. The person cannot be influenced by outside forces with selfish agenda.

“The person should have the ability to unite or bring to the table all the important Igbo groups and our neighbouring brothers and sister states.

“Our new Ohanaeze President General must be able to confront the security problems in Igboland. Our new Ohanaeze President General should be able to assemble the business community within and outside Alaigbo for the development of Alaigbo. Our new Ohanaeze President General should be able to reach out to women and youths.”

“Our new Ohanaeze President General must be able to establish financial independence for Ohanaeze Ndiigbo. Our new Ohanaeze President General must be a person that cannot be blackmailed by forces working against Igbo interest.”