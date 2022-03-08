By Josfyn Uba, Christy Anyanwu and Bianca Iboma-Emefu

“Investing in women is smart economics, and investing in girls, catching them upstream, is even smarter economics.”

– Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

Today, March 8 marks International Women’s Day (IWD), when countries all over the world unite in the celebration of women’s achievements. The event honours women of the past, present and future who have championed change in gender equality and funding female-focused charities.

Under a new annual theme, organisers invite men and women to partake in campaign efforts to raise awareness. It is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Origins in women’s suffrage have evolved into a day of celebration and advancement of women’s rights.

But its origins began in 1908 when a women’s rights march in New York City saw 15,000 people advocating better pay and voting rights. It was then commemorated in the United States on February 28, 1909, with countries like Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland joining the occasion in 1911. Then Clara Zetkin suggested that the event should be taken global at the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen, in 1910. The day has since been marked annually on March 8.

The theme for the International Women’s Day 2022 is “Time to Break the Bias.” A virtual panel with UN leaders, climate activists and celebrities will be hosted by the UN on Tuesday, March 8, followed by musical performances. Events will be held worldwide to mark the occasion.

Daily Sun captured the views and thoughts of some notable women in commemoration of this year’s event.

Dame Pauline Tallen

Minister, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social

Development

The gender social norms index, GS 2020 carried out by the United Nations Development Programme, report reveals nearly 90 per cent of all people have ‘a deeply ingrained bias’ against women. Almost half of those polled feel that men are superior political leaders, while more than 40 per cent believe they make better business executives and are more entitled to jobs when the economy is lagging. Moreover, 28 per cent think it is justified for a man to beat his wife.

“We have come a long way in recent decades to ensure that women have the same access to life’s basic needs as men” Despite decades of progress in closing the gender equality gap,

gender gaps are still all too obvious in other areas, particularly those that challenge power relations and are most influential in actually achieving true equality”.

The analysis also highlighted a bias shift in some countries, revealing that while some show improvements, attitudes in others appear to have worsened in recent years.

Signaling that progress cannot be taken for granted.

“The fight about gender equality is a story of bias and prejudices”, she maintained. One slight bias is that women are and not well suited to learn certain skills for that, the education of authentic job in their design cities prevent women from achieving their academic goals.

Evidence shows that if we invest more in education, poverty is reduced at a faster rate, there are long-term health benefits and greater gender equality. An educated female population also increases a country’s productivity and fuels economic growth. Men and women in economies, political systems and corporations, despite tangible progress in closing gender inequalities in developmental areas, such as education and health as well as in removing legal barriers to political and economic participation.

Also reacting to the issue where Nigerian lawmakers, recently, voted against bills seeking to promote more opportunities for women in political parties and governance given the fact that this is a month to celebrate women’s achievement and additionally push for gender parity, Dame Pallen Tallen said “What happened is unfortunate — on the first day of March which is the month to acknowledge and celebrate women. “The male lawmakers who voted against gender bills seeking to amend the constitution have no respect for women” she stated. “We are saying that for those that don’t believe in it, we will continue to intensify advocacy for them to believe in gender equality and the role that women can play when they are on the decision table to make Nigeria better.

Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment

Women’s Day is a day dedicated each year to celebrate women’s accomplishments in all spheres of life. It is a time to reflect on the progress made by and call for women to change and celebrate phenomenal achievements by women in various walks of life.

It is also an opportunity to enlighten the public, share ideas and experiences on salient issues affecting our collective reality as women and mobilize resources to tackle these challenges. As is our custom, we cannot proceed without recognizing some notable women who have made significant strides in positions of leadership and the economy as a whole.

“We must also acknowledge the growing female representation on corporate boards. This is a proof of what we have always known. That is when a woman is given an opportunity she knows how even playing

There are too many to fit into the time I have on this platform. So we would just name a few from Ghazi Akanji. Well, the first woman and the first African to be appointed Director General of the World Trade Organization, Dr Nogozi Okonjo Iweala to Mrs. Amina J. Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development and many other inspiring women have continued to play prominent roles with their impacts across the globe.

Women exceed expectations. I would like to especially recognize all women doing their business in the markets, street corners and from their homes. These are enterprising women who everyday set about to raise their families and build a greater Nigeria through endeavors in Commerce and Industry.

Olasumbomi Iginla-Aina,

Director of Global NGO Executive Commitee (GNEC)

On why we are still dealing with gender inequality, bias, and stereotype issues when women comprise half of the world’s population, Olasumbomi Iginla-Aina said that as a matter of fact, gains have been made over the years but they have generally involved the breaking of barriers that never should have been erected in the first place.

There had been women advocating for the empowerment of the girl-child. The challenge we are faced with is empowerment.

Women need the anecdotes to end gender based violence against them. They need a platform to share their frustrating conversations, and investments.

On account of this, we need to begin at the beginning, if we want to ever break the loop and make a grounding change. We must keep girls in school and teach them their worth.

Many young girls across the world already carry internalized beliefs about their place, worth, and role in society as dependent, vulnerable, or incapable and are told to act accordingly, reinforcing gender stereotypes and preventing girls from realizing their full potential.

“Empowering a girl is a ladder that can lead the world into change, and bias is the wall that tries to stop her. It is a wall that separates us from seeing the fact that “ we are all equal and must take actions.

Clara Chinwe Okoro, brand

journalist and TV presenter

In her reaction to the same issue where the male lawmakers voted against gender bills seeking to amend the constitution which coincided in the month when the entire world celebrates women and their achievements, Clara Chinwe Okoro, brand journalist and TV presenter said that we have chosen to ignore what could really be the opportunity to turn around the state of affairs in Nigeria. If we assess the state of the Nation we would agree that the men who have held the most important sensitive positions at the helm of affairs for the last 60 years or thereabouts have failed. The inclusion of women would be the beginning of the recovery of the nation in terms of the progress we all seek, as long as we stagnate with these patriarchal obsolete tendencies the future of Nigeria will be in the balance.

Evangelist (Dr). Elishama Ideh, former presidential aspirant

There are a lot of stereotypes roles that women are relegated to in Nigeria. Only for the other room, just for breeding children, a trophy wife ,just take care of your husband and children etc the list is endless. A woman is not allowed much to think and want beyond more than her husband & children but it is time to break the bias.

Women have been created to be much more than women should begin to fight for their rights to influence and occupy all areas of the sphere of influence in the society especially in our polity. We were created to be the other half to make a ‘healthy whole’ in all areas of human living if not we will be depriving the society of the fullness of fertility/fruitfulness and productivity that will hinder the prosperity of our nation

Women rights have been trampled on for too long in Nigeria and it is about time that women rise up to peaceful protests for their rights for posterity sake, yea the negativity against women’s right in the National Assembly is really a great shame but if it didn’t get to the level where all our rights have been trampled upon ; the women will not know that it is time to rise up and fight…. So. whatever they think they are doing against us is actually working for our good because it is making women to become more aware of their rights.

Chief Mrs. Chinyere Eze, Women President Association of South East Town Union and Women(ASETU )

Lagos

Women play significant role not just as home keepers or care givers but as a major influencer and pillar behind the Economic ,Business and community growth around the world. When you talk about if Nigerian women are ready to break the bias , My opinion will be “Most definitely “ There are visible barriers for every “Nigerian Woman” but many are fighting relentlessly to end the gender abuse by rising and supporting each other to the challenges by being in the fore front of various social reforms .

Most Nigerian women have chosen to challenge the stereotype act such that which keep women in the lower income group , specific biased business positions and we need a big action by the legislation to close gender gap. Nigerian women are already breaking the bias in my opinion by challenging the questioning of our ability, strength and skills. Look at Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, the director general of WTO who beat her Male rival and challenged Robert lightizer ( Fomer US trade Representative) statement to Financial Times by securing the position

We have Chairman of Firstbank and CEO of Sokoa group,Ibukun Awosika who was the first ever female of Firstbank , then we have women who are successful in the Fintech industry such as Oremeyi Akah COO (Chief Core operative officer in Interswitch ) who is creating awareness by sparking the interest of young girls in tech at an early age, the lastly we’ll talk about Mo Abudu CEO of Ebonylife who has been name one of the world’s most powerful women according to Forbes magazine joining a select group of women of colour on the list.So clearly with these few points Nigerian Women are already breaking bias with their ability, skills and hardwork.. There is a conspicuous rise in the impact of Nigerian women in the socio- economical development in Nigeria, given the actions of the National Assembly towards the bill I’ll say we aren’t “irrelevant” rather I’ll call it “underestimated”

Gloria Iveren Bai, National President Soroptimist International of Nigeria

For me, I see it as a very unfortunate situation , Nigerian women are very resourceful, intelligent and respectable women in the country. All the opportunities given to Nigerian women they have shown themselves that they are capable of that leadership position but its unfortunate that we as women see the men as part of us, they begin to see us as alien because what they did is more of saying that the women don’t have a role to play in leadership position in the country. But we know all the women in leadership had done very well.

Look at Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala in the World Bank. I feel that its unfortunate that happened. I’m looking at a situation where it can be reversed, that will really take Nigeria to a better place and Nigeria will be looked at in a better way in the eye of the world in general, coupled with the fact that every march 8 is celebrated as international women’s day, it’s a month of women, our husbands, our brothers are there in the national assembly, I expected more from them, to celebrate the womenfolk by voting for that 35 affirmative position in the national assembly. I think we should continue to kick against it. I think on international women’s day all women should come out and protest and campaign against the gender bill which was voted against in the national assembly.

Dr. Mrs. Nkiruka Ifekwem, Gender Expert and Senior Lecturer, Bells

University of Technology

Gender bias which is behaviour that shows favouritism towards one gender over another is a common stance in this part of the world. It is common knowledge or rather it is obvious that men and boys are favoured over women and girls. You see here baby boy seems a greater achievement than a baby girl even when it is a fact that girls take care of their aged parents more then boys. We normally hear that someone had a bouncing baby boy as if a baby girl doesn’t bounce.

Remember the advert ‘Mama it’s a boy’ Female activists have to ensure the discontinuation of that advert as it is discriminatory to a baby girl. Inspite of the little improvement we have at the gender space, there are still bias, stereotype and discrimination against women. The question is are the women ready to break the bias: this is a million dollar question. And I will assure you that women in Nigeria have not shown enough readiness to break the bias.

Women are still caught up with so many frivolities instead of the main issues that affect them. Talk of intra- gender animosity, women in different sphere of life still fight each other instead of supporting each other for growth. Talking about pettiness and unnecessary envy. How can we say that women are ready to break the bias when the women that most Nigerian women look up on were at Dubai to celebrate a birthday instead of being at the national assembly the day women in Nigeria were being annihilated in the name of constitutional amendment.

Recall that on the 1st day of March, the Nigeria 9th Assembly voted against some of the issues concerning women before them . These issues among others include: Reserving specific seats for women in the National Assembly. Citizenship to the foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman, Women’s ability to take indigene ship of their husband›s state after 5 years of being together, 35% appointed positions for women and Women 35% affirmative action in party administration and leadership. All these issues are so dear to the heart of Nigerian women and they were thrown out, of course by National Assembly that has less than 5% of women membership.

It’s obvious that the action of the national assembly has clearly indicated that women in Nigeria are irrelevant. We are looking out to see if the women agree that they are. You know what, it pains my heart the way most Nigerian women feel unconcerned about issues concerning them especially when they have a little comfort around them. Going through history, I feel for the women that laid their lives for us during the Aba women riot over 90 years ago.

With all our education now, the technology, the awareness and globalisation, Nigeria is still the way it is today and we women are not ready to sacrifice the way our lesser educated sisters did 90 years ago. The likes of Margeret Ekpo, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti are definitely disappointed with us in their grave. They can never believe that there are only 7 female senators out of 109 members and 12 female house of representatives members out of 360 members in the 9th assembly and Nigeria has never had a female governor except the opportuned and accidental Mrs Etiaba in Anambra State.

Dr. Stella Ebuetse, Educationist,

Executive Director Sastoma

Empowerment Foundation

The only reason women are less appreciated even though they work just as hard as men in their various professions is that the world is still Sexist. Gender inequality and disparity has eaten deep into hearts and until this is changed, things would remain the same.

Even a woman in higher position would choose a man over another qualified woman for leadership positions because humans are wired to think men handle Leadership better. Which is very wrong because scientifically, it has been proven that women make better leaders. Men primarily use the left side of their brain which drives them to be action oriented and focus on the most effective and efficient means of accomplishing a task. They also use convergent thinking to focus, focus, focus. Meanwhile Women tend to use both sides of their brain and combine visual, verbal, and emotional content. Women also use divergent thinking which allows them to look at a broader landscape and consider the higher level implications in their thinking and their solutions. Women measure their success by relationship building and knowledge sharing. Sure they get the job done, but it is equally important to them, to achieve an objective as a team and to be a stronger team at the end of the process, making the next set of tasks easier to accomplish. Women love collaboration.

In the business world, the only edge men have over women is that they’re men.