To commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), Olam Nigeria, a subsidiary of Olam International, under its Globally Reaching Olam Women (GROW) programme, has announced a month-long engaging, interactive, and impactful programme of activities.

The IWD is celebrated globally to drive progress in support of women’s rights socially, economically, culturally and politically. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality. The 2022 commemorative event will kicked off on March 8. The series of initiatives planned by Olam for the observance of this year’s IWD are targeted at building confidence and reinforcing the limitless potential of the female gender in Nigeria.

The GROW team will visit the Federal Science and Technical College, and the Motherless Babies Home in Yaba and Lekki Phase 1, respectively, in Lagos, early in the month to hold a motivational talk around the theme, “Breaking the Bias” and donate items such as toiletries and food products.

In the remaining days of the month, the team will host a series of webinars where renowned external speakers will educate women on how to prevent cervical cancer, a financial literacy talk and a focused group discussion on the theme and an IWD celebration for women across all the group’s offices/factories across the country. The company’s rice farm team will also be organising a novelty football match, a quiz competition, among others, for the women living in its host communities in Lafia and environs in Nasarawa State within the same period.

Speaking about the itinerary for the 2022 IWD, Bola Adeniji, Chairperson of GROW in Nigeria, who is also the General Manager for the group’s grains business, said, “since launching the GROW initiative, we have been committing resources to broaden the capacity of women to tap socioeconomic opportunities as well as inspiring young girls to aim higher through various mentoring and educative initiatives.”

To highlight the impact of some of the group’s initiatives, she added that there will be digital impact stories showcasing the success of the Crown Flour Angels project during the course of the month.