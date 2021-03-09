From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Nigerian women as bedrock of society as he felicitates with them on this year’s International Women’s Day.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that the theme of the 2021 celebration: Choose To Challenge, is quite apt, rejoicing with the womenfolk and restating his administration’s commitment to addressing the multifarious challenges confronting them at various levels of the society.

He said with seven female ministers, and two of them heading strategic Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in addition to scores more in charge of key parastatals and agencies, as well as serving as presidential aides, the President applauded their contributions to the successes recorded by the administration.

“I am proud of our women who have shown by dint of hard work and capacity that they can perform creditably if given the opportunity at home and on the global stage,” he said.

The President pledges further support towards female gender inclusiveness in all sectors of national life, stressing that women are key to a happy and stable family, society and nation.

With females forming about half of the country’s population, President Buhari averred that any “government which neglects such a crucial component of its demographic asset, stands the risk of stunted growth and likely failure.”

He condemned all forms of gender-based discriminations, abuse, harassment and violence targeted especially at the female folk at work places, schools, community and national levels.

President Buhari wished all Nigerian women joyous and memorable 2021 International Women’s Day celebration.