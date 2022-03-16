By Chinenye Anuforo

In line with the vision of empowering women to balance the gender disparity in society, Cybersafe Foundation has graduated its first cohort of digital skilled young women under the DigiGirls Initiative.

In an event that coincided with the observance of the International Women’s Day celebration, the first batch of 2,400 DigiGirls that have completed the three-month digital skills acquisition training was graduated. The project, which is in collaboration with the United Kingdom government through its Digital Access Programme (DAP), was initiated to skill and upskill women between 15 and 40 years old with in-demand basic-to-intermediary employable digital skills.

The programme has three key pillars, namely, Training, Mentorship and Internship. The digital skills will drive positive livelihood outcomes for trainees themselves and their families, improve employment prospects, encourage digital entrepreneurship in women and girls, and generally provide marginalised females in underserved communities with the skills needed to develop successful careers in today’s digital economy.

According to the founder/CEO of Cybersafe Foundation, Confidence Staveley, with 2,400 beneficiaries in the first cohort are resident in all the states across Nigeria and the FCT; the purpose-built female-focused programme was able to achieve resounding succeed owing to a handful of strategic elements.

She explained that the programme employs the Peer Learning Group system and state hangouts, where participants in each state cluster to interact, build connections and relationship within their communities. These complement their virtual participation in the training modules.

Staveley said: “This event held to create bonds, a sense of community, and expand the network of our beneficiaries.”

The trainees also have learning support from Success Advisors or Virtual Assistants, who lead peer learning groups and act as a first point of contact for beneficiaries and a feedback channel for Cybersafe Foundation. Success Advisors monitor the learning progress of beneficiaries entrusted to them, follow up with them up through calls and messages.

