Dangote Group has reiterated its commitment to continue supporting all forms of investments that would help develop and empower the women personnel within the organisation in Nigeria and across its pan-African operations.

To commemorate the annual global International Women’s Day, Dangote Group, through the Dangote Women’s Network (DWN) celebrated the various outstanding contributions of its female workforce while hosting all its members of staff across Africa to collectively mark the 2022 IWD celebration titled: “BreakTheBias”.

International Women’s Day, celebrated yearly on March 8 since 1911, has become a day set aside for companies to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, while speaking out against inequities including gender-based violence and workplace discrimination.

Speaking at the opening of the virtual event, President/CE of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, described “BreakTheBias” as “the start for a gender-equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination; one that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.”

According to him, “#BreakTheBias is not a slogan but a continuous fight to eliminate gender discrimination, social, cultural, religious or other forms of deliberate or unconscious bias stereotypes that hinder women from fulfilling their potential.”

Speaking on his personal experience, Dangote revealed, “I personally understand the value of women and the power of having them involved in all aspects of business, including the boardroom. I have always been a champion of women’s empowerment. I am sure that it stems from being raised by a strong mother, who taught me about business and philanthropy.