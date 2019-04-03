Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The International Women’s Day (IWD), a worldwide event, comes in different shapes and styles every year to celebrate women in various spheres of endeavours. For the Chinese Cultural Centre, Abuja, it was an opportunity to showcase the exploits of women in the cultural field, particularly in the area of fashion.

In conjunction with Legendary Gold and the Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN), the event showcased different Nigerian and Chinese outfits. The models, 30 Nigerians and 10 Chinese, wore different outfits.

Head of the center, Mr. Xuda Li, said: This event appeared first on behalf of the Chinese Embassy and the China Cultural Center. I want to express my warm congratulations to all the ladies here and happy International Women’s Day to you all.”

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Adetokunbo Kayode, said his interest was beyond the celebration of the IWD, saying that women’s involvement in the creative aspect of culture is a critical part of the cultural industry that the nation must promote:

“About 12 years ago, I was Minister of Culture. I think what I tried to do was this: I had this abiding interest in the creative industry, the cultural industry and you can see how it has evolved.” He said as the head of the Abuja Chambers of Commerce, he was going to ensure that later in the year, he organises something much more into bringing money and commerce into culture in the field of creativity.

Lexy Moyo Eyes of Legendary Gold said: “Women are very important. We all came from their hard work and everything and we were brought up by women. They are our mothers, they are our sisters, and they are our wives, our girlfriends. This platform is also our small way of saying that we look forward to sometime in future where women will have priority and have equal right with men.”

President of FEAAN, Chinze Ojobo, said gender equality was not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world: “Every woman deserves the best and every female artist can be qualified for the best.”