From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former governor of Ekiti State and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate for the June 18 election in the state, Asiwaju Segun Oni, has felicitated the generality of Ekiti women on the 2022 anniversary of International Women’s Day, describing them as jewels of inestimable value.

According to a press release issued in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Segun Oni Movement(SOM), Mr. Jackson Adebayo, Asiwaju Oni said that Ekiti women are hard working, industrious, humane, educated, intelligent and resilience which have been instrumental to the various prestigious positions they had occupied locally, and internationally, adding that they had never let Ekiti their source down.

The SDP flag bearer further eulogized Ekiti women who he described as being averse to corruption and that they are kind-hearted, humble and supportive to their husbands, praying that the Almighty God will continue to protect them to reap the fruits of their labour.

Asiwaju Oni therefore called on the women to utilise the opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to go out and register for their voter’s card stressing, ” if you say you like Segun Oni, and you want him again as your governor, you can’t actualize it with your mouth, you can only do it with your voter’s cards. This is why you should obtain a voter’s card today before it closes.”

He further advised the women to shun vote buyers on the election day saying, ” if you sell your vote, you have retarded the progress of your state, damaged the future of your children. Never give your voter’s card to anybody, join the struggle for a new dawn in Ekiti on June 18, 2022.”