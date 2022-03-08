From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, on Tuesday, explained to the men that the campaign for gender equity by women was not a plot to ‘dethrone’ them from their positions in the society.

Chairman of the union in the state, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, in a statement to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), explained that women were only asking for a fair space and opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of their various societies.

Odogwu, who praised the Nigerian women for their tremendous contributions to the growth and development of the country and the world at large, made strong case for gender parity.

“Let me reiterate that the rise of women is never and will never be about the fall of men and I am appealing that everyone plays a role in forging gender parity in the world particularly underdeveloped world and developing world”, he said.

The Anambra NUJ boss, who extolled the aptness of this year’s IWD theme, appealed to older women to encourage their younger folks by mentoring and encouraging them to be the best they can be.

“I encourage women to motivate other younger generation of women by engaging them in whatever they do as a way to unconsciously mentor them to be able to have people to leave the baton when it’s time.

“Women should not allow younger women to wallow in ignorance for so long but make conscious efforts of picking them to be mentored from younger days of their school days or after youth service.

“Let me also urge women to continue to celebrate themselves no matter the odds. Younger generation of women should be taught to know that womanhood does not stop at marriage, pedicure and manicure but usefulness to the family and society.

“And women should know that the era of noisy message of gender equality does not turn things around for women but the ability to show class at what they do and being able to work together with men in making a better society will eliminate all forms of gender biases in the society.

“Women should also be mindful that gender balance is not solely a women’s issue. It is also an economic issue hence women should champion the cause of other women particularly those without help in rural communities.

“Women should champion education of others and help fight abuse of drugs and alcohol as well as unwanted pregnancy among teenage girls, even teenage boys. This is the way to go”, he said.