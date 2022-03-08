From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As the world celebrates this year’s international women’s day , the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation( GJF), says priority should be given to issues of gender equality and inclusive governance in order to build a democratic, peaceful and sustainable country .

A statement by the Communications Officer of the Foundation , Wealth Dickson Ominabo quoted Ann Iyonu , the Executive Director of GJF as saying that “Gender equality is not just about women’s rights ,it is about justice , fairness , inclusive and accountable governance.”

The Foundation therefore seized the occasion of the 2022 International Women Day celebration to call on government and policy makers to work towards addressing all structural biases against women in our society. This according to it will create safe spaces for women to contribute effectively to nation building.

The statement reads : “On International Women’s Day 2022, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) celebrate the Nigerian women and others across Africa for their contributions to peace , prosperity and sustainable development.

“This year’s theme: ‘Gender equality today for sustainable tomorrow’ is a call to action on all citizens, especially governments and policy makers to #breakthebias against women in our society.

“Gender equality is an important democratic right that is essential in building an inclusive society and addressing many of our challenges. Gender equality is not just about women’s rights, it is about justice, fairness , inclusive and accountable governance

“We therefore lend our voice to those of other women calling for the prioritization of women’s rights in the ongoing constitutional amendment process in Nigeria.

“Breaking all structural bias against women will create a safe space for women and girls to contribute more effectively towards the advancement of our society. This is the path towards securing a sustainable future for us and the upcoming generation.”