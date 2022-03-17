From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State First Lady Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule is advocating for the inclusion of more women in governance as they wrap up activities marking this year’s International Women’s Day celebration in the state.

The first lady led other women and converged at Ta’al Conference Hotel Lafia Wednesday, marking the end of activities for the year on the celebration of women.

Mrs Sule, who spoke extensively on the significance of the day, lamented that women in Nigeria celebrated the 2022 International Women’s Day with mist feelings.

This, she said, was as a result of the rejection of some sensitive genda bills by the National Assembly and made a case for the revisiting of the bills to give women more sense of belonging considering their roles as mothers and capabilities in shaping the society for the better.

On her part, the Nasarawa State Chairperson, Legislative Wives Association of Nigeria LEWA Haj. Maryam Balarabe Abdullahi who led wives of the state lawmakers to the get together said women deserve special attention in the scheme of things hence the need for their advocacy.

Maryam Balarabe Abdullahi, who enjoined women not to relent in supporting their husbands, to give their best at their own various responsibilities for the betterment of society, called for more support and understanding from their men to enable women achieve their administrative and political struggles for good governance.

She commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for the priority he is giving to women in his administration and appealed for more.

Daily Sun reports that the get together gathering had in attendance wife of the deputy governor, women commissioners and other prominent women in the state.