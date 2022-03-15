From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day just celebrated,the Nikki Udezue Foundation paid a visit to the five (5 )Star Widows who picked up the broken pieces of their lives with the support of the foundation.

The foundation is a youth and woman-led nonprofit organization focused on positively impacting the lives of people in communities, especially marginalized groups, the vulnerable, and the poor, through socio-economic development interventions.

The founder, Nkeiruka Udezue, said they have employed inclusive and community-driven approaches to solve social ills and contribute to the lives of people in their sphere of limitation by increasing their access to socio-economic, health, security, and development opportunities

.She added that the foundation granted additional sums of cash, as well as food items, and new clothing materials, to further enhance the business of the beneficiaries.

She said : “following the successful implementation of the Widows’ Smile 1.0 initiative that took place on the 1st of January 2022, at the target location of pilot phase, which were Nyanya, Mararaba, and Masaka suburbs of the FCT.

“The NUF empowered underprivileged widows in a bid to improve their living conditions, enhance their access to basic amenities and resources and increase their self-worth.

” The widows were awarded grants to setup small scale businesses or add to already existing ones. They were monitored through supportive supervision and an ongoing mentorship through a period of time, to track their progress.

“After recording over 60% success rate in our progress report, this led the Foundation’s decision to identify 5 of the widows, whom they call “The Five Star Widows” who became eligible for a second grant. This is because they had shown a positive growth after the flag ship program, as they have ensured the little funds given to them was put into good use, multiplied, and benefited others around them.

“This is in line with the foundations Vision statement that we continually work to empower the underprivileged to afford the essential standard of living sustain others around them with dignity.

” As part of the celebrations marking the International Women’s,we paid a visit to these 5 Star Widows who picked up the broken pieces of their lives and with the support from the Foundation made significant progress in a short time.

” We are committed to helping vulnerable people alleviate poverty through innovative projects, the efforts of a dedicated team, support from organizations and voluntary donors.”