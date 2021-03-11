Over 100 women have benefited from a free Adire making training being sponsored by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, and CEO and Director of Adire Textile Hub, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi.

The gesture was part of efforts to alleviate poverty in the community and more importantly, to celebrate women on the occasion of 2021 International Women’s Day.

The training which strategically held on International women’s day saw women across all ages and social groups participated in the exercise.

Among the participants were grandmothers who are members of the Christian Association on Nigeria, CAN, students, house wives, retirees, young ladies who were victims of trafficking and celebrities, amongst others.

They all came from different locations like :Ile-Ife, Modakeke , Garage Olode, Osogbo,Ibadan etc.

In her welcome address, Ademiluyi shed light on the purpose of the initiative being pushed by the Ooni of Ife, while also educating the women participants on their importance in the society.

On his part, Chairman and CEO of Hercules Industries Ltd,Basorun Adeniyi Adeoye who was also on ground encouraged participants to take the workshop serious after which they can work with it, thus becoming self sufficient and useful to themselves and the society.

The participants were taken on both the theoretical and practical aspects of Adire making, and were subsequently divided into six groups. Each group was headed by a trainer who put them through the the art of batiking, Marbling, tie and dye, needle work Adire, Adire eleko, candle wax and screen printing, amongst others.

Beneficiaries of the exercise were also provided with training materials including: fabrics, dye, wax,stencils, needles and fabric ink etc.

The learning materials meant to facilitate learning from designing to final production were sponsored by Toby from SPAC Nation in the United Kingdom to support the programme.

Ademiluyi further expressed appreciation to the Ooni for the privilege afforded her to impact the community. She also commended the instructors and staff for their input in the success of the programme.

She said, ” I specially want to appreciate the Hub coordinator, Mr Richard; Mr Otun from OAU, Current Miss Midakeke, Miss Damilola Falodun Queen Moremi Ambassador against trafficking, AFWN designer, Mr Isreal, Textile and Design graduates from OAU Miss Ronke , and Miss Peju, Olori Akire ,Mr David, Miss Bolu and Mr Oriyomi. Above all, I am most grateful to God for the gift of creativity”.

She added, “Adire Odua Textile hub is open to all students from across the nation for free training in the craftsmanship of Adire making. It is also open for vocational training and apprenticeship for young people who are interested in learning.”