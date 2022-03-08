From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the World commemorates this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), ActionAid Nigeria has Intensified call on the National Assembly to reconsider the rejected gender bills as a special gift for Nigerian women.

The human rights non-governmental organisation wanted the National Assembly to substantiate her commitment to gender equality by re-presenting and re-considering the five (5) proposed gender bills in the 5th Constitution alteration bills that were rejected by both houses in March 1, 2022.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, was quoted in a statement by Communication Coordinator of the organisation Nihinlola Ayanda saying “in line with this year’s theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, we had looked forward to celebrating International Women’s Day 2022 because we thought it would mark a turnaround for Nigerian women in politics, and a historic win in the struggle for women inclusion in decision making spaces, as the 2023 general elections draw closer.

“Sadly, the decision of the 9th National Assembly has threatened the achievement of adequate women representation in governance, as they have outrightly demonstrated by their votes, that they do not want women inclusion in decision making.

“If in 2022, we still have to argue for or against the pivotal role of women in governance, it means our leaders are deliberately resistant to change and still have a lot of learning to do.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Nigeria’s National Gender Policy states that gender equality and women’s empowerment are basic human rights that lie at the heart of equitable development and the country is a signatory to international and regional frameworks such as the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of discrimination against women, and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights with the Optional Protocol on Women’s Rights.

“Thus, Nigeria needs to live up to her commitment to 35% affirmative action on women inclusion across all arms of governance. Upholding this will also increase the country’s credibility in the international community.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“An inclusive governance is only possible when women sit at the decision-making tables, contribute to planning and national development to find solutions to the many problems plaguing the nation such as climate change and insecurity. No nation can progress with over 50% of its population excluded from contributing to its development. Failure to recognize this is simply planning to fail from the beginning.

“We, therefore, urge the leadership of the National Assembly of Nigeria to have the Gender Bills re-presented and re-considered. This is the only way to address the current gender imbalance across the legislative arms of governments and the country”.