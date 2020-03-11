For this year’s International Women’s Day, TECNO did not pass up on the opportunity to take a stand in a world where the achievements and challenges of women are as lauded as those of their male counterparts in a level playing field.

In a video, they highlighted people who thrive in the gender roles assigned to the opposite sex both in the office and at home.

There was a dad changing his baby’s diaper expertly, a female dispatch rider who handled her bike like a pro, a career lady who adeptly changed her flat tyre, a man whose haggling skills in the market will dethrone a typical African mother, a lady who systematically and neatly washed her car and a man whose cooking skills will get your tongue wagging.

This video was aimed at getting the minds of people out of the box that culture and social constructs have locked them in and into the brightness of enlightenment. The video points to the fact that these supposed ‘gender’ roles are in fact, not gender specific. It shifts focus away from gender to getting things done when they need to be done regardless of the gender available at the time without unduly putting pressure on anyone.

While most brands still stand aloof and impersonal on societal issues, brands like TECNO speak up and take a stand. The smartphone brand pays attention to issues/events that influence their fans and seamlessly become empathic or celebratory as the case might be. They never fail to lend their voice to a cause or sit on the fence concerning a commemorative event.

To further drive this point home, TECNO asked a group of people to mention some roles they fill that are sometimes seen as strange or untraditional in the society. Very interesting statements came up like;

I cook while she watches TV, I report to a woman in the office, My wife bought the car I drive among others.