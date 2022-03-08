The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo has congratulated Nigerian women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, saying women are the treasures of the world.

Fanwo made this known in a statement he released, Tuesday, harping on the need for the society to respect the sacrifices of women and give them their rightful place.

“Women are special beings. The only sacrifice that is greater than childbearing is death. They give birth and nurture us into greatness. They are bakers and moulders, relentlessly ensuring that the world is at peace.

“Women around the world and particularly in Nigeria have proven their mettle in various fields of human endeavors. They deserve to be celebrated and honored by all of us”, he said.

He urged the National Assembly to revisit the Bill which seek to promote women inclusion, assuring that the more women we have on the corridors of power, the better for policy formulation.

“It is a shame that the Bill was defeated. Women deserve better. They deserve to be heard and seen. They are naturally equipped to make our society better and more prosperous.

“However, what happened at the National Assembly that day called for a sober reflection and a change of strategy. Women should fight for their place in the scheme of things.

“We have more women voters in all our Polling Units. We have more women at campaign rallies. It is high time they made their numerical strength count”, he advised.

The Information Commissioner also called on authorities to empower the girl child as well as women across Nigeria.

“We need to pay attention to the development of the girl child. A girl becomes a woman. We need to ensure that our society protects them and ampower them to be in the best condition to be great mothers and women.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has exposed the fact that women could be put in the right places. His number one appointee in the state who is the SSG since he became Governor has been a woman. All the 3 Heads of Service that have worked with him since 2016 have been women. And they have all proven their mettle.

“In Kogi State, Women are Vice Chairmen in the 21 Local Government Councils, they are also Council Leaders and 35 percent of Councillors are women.

“If policy makers respect women, we don’t necessarily need legislation to enforce inclusion. Governor Yahaya Bello has set an example for others to follow”.