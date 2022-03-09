From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled Nigerian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD) declaring that they could no longer be deprived.

The celebration is under the hashtag #BreaktheBias with the theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

The president in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, applauded the contributions of women to his administration as ministers, special advisers, senior special assistants, executive directors, executive secretaries, and many others, noting that they were pulling their weights, and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their essence.

The president said IWD an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women play in society, homes, governance, their professions and in all walks of life.

Buhari said women were not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavour in Nigeria, but expressed the optimism that they would no longer be deprived for too long, as they consistently prove that they can hold their own on all fronts, and in all fields.

The president rejoiced with women and mothers around who the tranquility of homes and society revolves, praying God to grant them peace, joy and satisfaction, as they celebrate today and always.