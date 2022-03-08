From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled Nigerian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8, 2022, declaring that they can no longer be deprived.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The celebration is under the hashtag #Break the Bias, and the theme; Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari applauded the contributions of women to the current administration as Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Executive Directors, Executive Secretaries, and many others, noting that they are pulling their weights, and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their essence.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The President said, the occasion is an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women play in society, homes, governance, the professions, and in all walks of life.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

President Buhari observed that women are not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavor, but believes that they can no longer be deprived for too long, as they consistently prove that they can hold their own on all fronts, and in all fields.

President Buhari said he rejoices with women and mothers, around whom the tranquility of homes and society revolves, praying God to grant them peace, joy and satisfaction, as they celebrate today and always.