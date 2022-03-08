From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has felicitated with Nigerian women on the occasion of this year’s lnternational Women’s Day (IWD) with the theme, “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow” and hashtag #BreakTheBias.

ZLP National Woman Leader, Mrs. Chinyere Oge Kalu, in a statement on Tuesday, said that Nigerian women have played major roles in the development of the country before and after Independence in 1960. “Unfortunately, the nation is yet to harness women potentials due to archaic stereotypes, discrimination and bias against the women folk.”

She stressed the need to break these barriers and enthrone a gender equal world that is free of bias and discrimination against women. “This is the message of this year’s Women’s Day, to create a world that’s diverse, equitable and inclusive in tandem with the United Nations General Assembly which proclaimed March 8th as the United Nations Day for Women’s rights and world peace in 1977.”

She added: “Today, we celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in different spheres and work towards building a society free of all gender biases, stereotypes, gender parity and discrimination as we make the world a better place to live.

“Women are adorable Peace Ambassadors. The world would mean nothing without women. Their courage that exists in perfect harmony with amazing tenderness saves the world everyday. Women bear the brunt of arm conflicts and wars. We therefore demand an end to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Both sides should embrace peace to save innocent lives.”

She, thus called on Nigerian women to participate actively in politics by obtaining their voter’s card, vie for elective offices and vote for candidates of their choice in all elections, adding that Nigerian women’s voice must be heard loud and clear in all elections.

She also urged government at all levels to enact gender friendly laws, formulate and implement policies that would encourage women to maximize their potentials, in addition to effective response to insecurity and also secure the release of all students and other innocent Nigerians abducted by terrorists across the country and bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to book.