Eze Joy Ogbonne has won Nigeria’s fourth gold medal in the Commonwealth Championship at the ongoing 2021 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championship in Uzbekistan.

Apart from winning gold medal in Commonwealth Championship, the Ebonyi State born lifter also won a bronze medal in the IWF Championship and set two new youth World Records

The IWF World Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan that started on Tuesday last week also serves as the 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifier.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The 17-year old lifter who competed in the 71kg category won the Commonwealth Championship gold medal with a total lift of 230kg.

She also won a world bronze medal in the clean and jerk with a lift of 130kg and she set two new Youth World records in the clean & jerk and total respectively with a lift of 127kg, which she improved to 130kg in her 3rd attempt.

She also set another world youth record in the total with a lift of 230 kg.

Ogbonne is the fourth Nigerian lifter to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Championship at the ongoing IWF World Championship.

She joins compatriots Stella Kingsley, Olarinoye Adenike Adijat and Lawal Rafiatu Folashade in the gold medal chart.

Eze who won three gold medals in the 2019 Africa Games in Morocco while speaking with the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) media before her Monday competition said her motivation was to win.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .