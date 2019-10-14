Clement Adeyi, Ibadan

Seventeen years after construction began on Ibadan-Ilorin Expressway, the Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the trunk A road will be completed by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo had awarded the road in 2002 and divided the highway to three lots. The first lot from Ibadan to Oyo and the third lot from Ogbomoso to Ilorin have been completed, while the second lot from Oyo to Ogbomoso was abandoned for many years.

Director, Highways, South West, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Funsho Adebiyi, gave the assurance in Ogbomoso when he addressed journalists after an inspection tour of the 53-kilometre Oyo-Ogbomoso lot of the dual carriageway, which is still under construction and being handled by Reynolds Construction Company(RCC).

The non-completion of the second lot has been forcing motorists to take the single-carriage old road between Oyo and Ogbomoso, which has resulted into many travellers’ death because it is a narrow road, dotted with potholes with many sharp and dangerous bends.

Adebiyi said Federal Government was committed to speedy completion of Oyo-Ogbomoso section of the Ibadan-Ilorin Expressway, which is a sub-section of a major trunk A road which begins from Apapa Wharf in Lagos and terminates in Sokoto State.