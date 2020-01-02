Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, has said his town, Iwo, in Osun State, is the most marginalised among other big towns in Nigeria, following absence of a federal institution in the area.

He said despite that the town had a record of being one of the most populous towns in the state and fifth largest in Nigeria as at 1931, there has been no single federal presence in the town.

He, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address what he described as the marginalisation of the town in the distribution of federal institutions by approving the proposed Federal College of Education for the town.

Oba Akanbi, who stated this, yesterday said: “As at 1931, Iwo was the fifth largest town in Nigeria behind Ibadan, Kano, Lagos and Ogbomoso. All the others have reaped the benefits of their sizes with infrastructural facilities.

“Despite the fact that Iwo is the most populous local government in Osun State, there is no federal institution in the town, a situation which has robbed the town of expected growth among the four named towns.”