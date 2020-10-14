Transfermarkt website has compiled a list of the greatest decrease in market value since January 1, 2020, and Everton star, Alex Iwobi has topped the ranking among Nigerian players.

Iwobi has a decrease of 20.3 percent in his transfer market value and the winger is currently valued at €25.50m.

In second place is Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, whose future at Al-Nassr is up in the air. The former Leicester City striker’s transfer value has decreased by €6 million, which is €0.5m less than Iwobi’s decrease.

In the current season, the Super Eagles captain has been inactive for Al-Nassr, missing seven consecutive AFC Champions League matches.

There has been a 16.7 percent decrease in Samuel Chukwueze’s value, with the Villarreal winger now rated at €25m.

David Okereke and Monaco’s Henry Onyekuru complete the top five, with the Club Brugge winger losing €4.5m and the Super Eagle €4m.