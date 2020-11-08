Paul Erewuba

Manchester United returned to winning ways following two successive defeats by coming from behind to defeat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park yesterday, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Iwobi did well defensively when he came on, on a couple of occasions he tracked back and recovered the ball.

But disappointingly for the Nigeria international, all his hard work came to nothing as Uruguay marksman, Edinson Cavani, off the bench as a substitute in the 82nd minute, made absolutely sure the points returned to Manchester with his first goal in United’s colours right at the death.

In the provisional standings, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team climbed to 13th in the table and the Toffees are fifth with 13 points from their first eight games.

As for team news, former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo, was not in the squad for a Premier League game for the fifth time in the new season, while Alex Iwobi entered the game as a substitute to replace Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 66th minute.

The Shanghai Shenhua loanee has not featured for the Red Devils since their 3-0 win at Brighton in the Carabao Cup, raising speculation about his long-term future with his loan deal set to expire in January 2021.